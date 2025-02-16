AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Feb 16, 2025
Print Print 2025-02-16

Online tax collection: PRAL, KPRA discuss cutting-edge system for KP

Sohail Sarfraz Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Limited (PRAL) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Saturday discussed implementation of a cutting-edge automated “Online Tax Collection System for KP” designed to streamline tax collection processes and enhance collaboration between taxpayers and tax collectors.

The Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Limited (PRAL), led by Abid Naeem, Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO), and Farheen Azhar, Head of Commercial Projects, along with their team, visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA).

The purpose of the visit was to discuss the implementation of a cutting-edge automated system designed to streamline tax collection processes and enhance collaboration between taxpayers and tax collectors.

‘KPRA achieves record 46pc surge in tax collection’

During the meeting, the PRAL team presented a comprehensive overview of the new system, which aims to simplify and modernize tax-related procedures for both taxpayers and tax collectors.

The system will feature end-to-end automation, including a dedicated back-office setup for tax collectors, ensuring seamless operations and improved efficiency.

This initiative is a critical component of the provincial strategy to modernize revenue collection mechanisms and drive sustainable revenue growth.

The new system will incorporate advanced risk management tools to identify and mitigate potential risks in tax collection. Moreover, a centralized dashboard will provide KPRA officials with real-time data analytics, enabling better decision-making and enhanced oversight of tax collection activities.

The KPRA officials expressed their appreciation for PRAL’s collaborative efforts and reaffirmed their commitment to adopting the new system. They acknowledged that the automation of tax processes would not only improve operational efficiency but also foster trust and transparency between taxpayers and the revenue authority.

This visit marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to modernize Pakistan’s tax infrastructure. The PRAL-KPRA collaboration underscores the importance of leveraging technology to address challenges in revenue collection and management, paving the way for a more robust and sustainable economic future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

tax collection PRAL KPRA Pakistan Revenue Automation Pakistan’s tax infrastructure

Comments

200 characters

