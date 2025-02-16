AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan

10 model bazaars to be set up in Lahore

Published 16 Feb, 2025

LAHORE: The Lahore’s district administration has decided to set up 10 model bazaars across the city to provide quality products at wholesale rates.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza chaired a meeting on Saturday; Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Shojain Vistro, DO Industry, Secretary Market Committee and GM Model Bazar Saddam Khokhar were also present.

The meeting was told that 10 model bazaars would be set up across the city, with each tehsil featuring a market comprising 10 shops. Of these, seven shops will offer fruits, vegetables, lentils, spices and other essentials, while three will be designated for meat products.

While addressing the meeting, the DC emphasised that vendors will provide high-quality goods at wholesale prices in accordance with the market committee’s rate list. “Moreover, dedicated counters will cater to women, senior citizens and regular shoppers, ensuring a smooth and organised process. Stringent cleanliness and parking arrangements must be put in place, and all preparations are expected to be finalised by February 24,“he added.

He also instructed the officials to make the the Ramazan bazaars operational well before the holy month of Ramazan.

