FJC attack case: ATC to declare PTI’s Hammad, Farrukh Habib as absconders

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday started the process to declare Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar and former Minister Farrukh Habib as absconders in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case.

The ATC Judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case involving PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Azhar, Habib and others.

The court initiated the procedure to declare Azhar and Habib as absconders for continously not appearing before the court.

Shibli Faraz, Afridi, and eight other accused appeared before court.

The judge remarked that due to the absence of the PTI founder as he is in jail, the trial has not progressed. “I am writing a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the jail trial for this case,” the judge said

The PTI lawyer, Sardar Misroof Khan, appeared before the court.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till March 17.

