Federal capital witnessing alarming rise in crimes

ISLAMABAD: A wave of street crime has left the citizens of federal capital in distress after 40 motorcycles, 12 cars, thousands of rupees in cash, mobile phones, and valuables worth millions of rupees were stolen in different incidents during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, as per the reports filed in the city police stations over 21 cases of robberies and 18 street crimes [snatching of cash, mobile phone and other valuables] and some incidents of dacoity took place in the city in which citizens were deprived of valuables worth millions of rupees.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Sabzi Mandi, Karachi Company, Ramna, Industrial Area, Khanna and Shehzad Town police stations.

During the period under review, carjackers stole three motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Khanna police station, four motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station, three bikes and one car from the limits of Karachi Company police station, four from Sabzi Mandi police station, three bikes and one car from the limits of Lohi Bher police station, three bikes from Sumbal police station, and another three bikes from the jurisdiction of Hummak police station.

Furthermore, three cases of robbery, four cases of street crime and three cases of carjacking were reported to the Khanna police station, five carjacking incidents, one case of robbery and two street crimes were registered with Karachi Company police station, and three cases of robbery, one case of street crime as well as one case of carjacking was reported to Ramna police station.

Similarly, robbers struck at two places and auto thieves stole three bikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station and three bikes and two cars were stolen from the limits of Khanna police station during the last week.

During the period under review, over three cases of vehicle theft, one case of robbery and a case murder was reported to Shehzad Town police station.

Similarly, Shams Colony police station registered three cases of street crime and one case each of bike theft and robbery during the last week.

