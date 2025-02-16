Prices of kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of the essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken prices went up from Rs15,200 to Rs16,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs425 against Rs405 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs680 against Rs650 per kg.

Eggs’ prices went up from Rs6,000 to Rs7,000 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs260-270 against Rs230-240 per dozen. Sugar price in wholesale market went up from Rs7,100 to Rs7,550 per 50kg bag, while in retail it is being sold at Rs160 against Rs155 per kg.

Mutton and beef prices witnessed no changes as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050. Various types of fishes are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg.

The suppliers of tea like Lipton, Supreme and Islamabad Tea through special packages have reduced their prices by up to Rs250 per kg but the retailers have not passed on the benefit to the end consumers, as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder is available at Rs700 per kg and normal quality red chilli powder at Rs700 per kg.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the best quality flour price went up from Rs1,200 to Rs1,230 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,260 against Rs1,240 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price went up from Rs1,180 to Rs1,220 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,250 against Rs1,220 per kg.

Pulses prices witnessed further reduction as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs440 against Rs445 per kg, gram pulse from Rs330 to Rs320 per kg, whole gram pulse from Rs320 to Rs310 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs410-430 per kg, moong from Rs300 to Rs270 per kg, and masoor pulse is available at Rs280 per kg. The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati in wholesale market is available at Rs11,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs320 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,500 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-grade ghee/oil price went down from Rs6,300 to Rs6,450 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs460 against Rs450 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price went down from Rs2,850 to Rs2,780 per 5kg tin and cooking oil from Rs2,830 to Rs2,780 per 5-litre bottle. Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers in wholesale market remained stable at Rs2,340 per carton while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs90 and Rs350 per litre. Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts is still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps prices as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs140, and detergent prices also remained stable as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs550 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

No changes were witnessed in the price of LPG as officially LPG is available at Rs250 per kg while in the market LPG is being sold in the range of Rs310-350 per kg, which is Rs60-100 per kg higher than the OGRA’s set price of Rs250 per kg. Vegetable prices witnessed a further decline as potato price is stable at Rs120-200 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-75 per kg; onion price went down from Rs220-330 to Rs150-230 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-70 against Rs60-90 per kg and tomato price went down from Rs135-200 to Rs100-175 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-65 per kg. Ginger price went up from Rs1,150 to Rs1,250 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs370-400 against Rs350-370 per kg, China garlic price went down from Rs2,500 to Rs2,400 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs570-580 per kg.

Capsicum price is stable at Rs250 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs65-75 per kg, various varieties of pumpkins are available in the range of Rs150-200 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-60 against Rs55-70 per kg; various types of tinda prices went down from Rs150-170 to Rs120-150 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-55 against Rs55-65 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs300 to Rs230 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs70-75 against Rs80-90 per kg; cauliflower price went up from Rs60 to Rs70 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs35-40 per kg and cabbage price is stable at Rs75 per kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs45-50 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs400 to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs130-150 against Rs120-140 per kg, green chilli price is stable at Rs250-300 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-100 per kg, carrot price is stable at Rs150 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs50-60 per kg and cucumber price went down and in retail is being sold at Rs65-75 against Rs70-80 per kg.

Yam price went down from Rs750 to Rs650 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs150-170 against Rs170-180 per kg; turnip price went up from Rs50 to Rs75 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs35-40 per kg in violation of official set price of Rs16-22 per kg; peas price went up from Rs230 to Rs250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-90 per kg; radish price is stable at Rs50 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs25-30 per kg, spinach price went down from Rs80 to Rs50 per kg which in retail is being sold at Rs20-25 against Rs30-40 per bundle.

Fruit prices witnessed an increasing trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs110-350 against Rs100-320 per kg, guava price went up from Rs150-200 to Rs180-250 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs100-260 against Rs80-220 per dozen; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs200-400 against Rs150-350 per dozen. Various varieties of grapes are being sold in the range of Rs350-450 against Rs325-350 per kg; pomegranates in the range of Rs350-600 against Rs300-400 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consist of commissioners, DCs, ACs, special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public. DC office has fixed onion price at Rs99-140 per kg (with a minimum profit margin of Rs15 per kg for retailers) while retailers are charging Rs120-160 per kg by making various excuses from some quantity was rotten to high transportation charges to high rents. Similarly maximum retail price of tomatoes is Rs185 per kg while majority of retailers are selling tomatoes in the range of Rs200-250, DC fixed price of cucumber is Rs37-42 as in wholesales market it costs Rs120 per kg bag which consists of over 5kg, while majority of retailers are charging the consumers Rs80-100, which reflect more than 100 percent overcharging.

People from different segments of society, while talking to this correspondent, mentioning the differences in official prices and regular reduction in the prices of various vegetables and fruits lamented that the retailers are not passing on the full benefit to the end consumers. Consumers mentioned that in recent weeks the prices of banana, guava, tomatoes and okra like fruit and vegetables prices have witnessed a reduction in the wholesale market while the retailers are still overcharging. People said that the retailers are always violating the official price list and sell all the items at higher rates. Consumers have blamed ineffective monitoring by commissioners, DCs, ACs, the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments, consumers for artificial price hike. They said that people were left at the mercy of the vendors as they were free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

They said one vendor was selling bananas in the range of Rs100-250 per dozen and another at Rs100-200 per kg of same quality while the official price is Rs70-200 per kg; mutton on some shops was available at Rs2,000 per kg and same quality of mutton was being sold at Rs2,200 per kg at others; wheat flour was available at Rs1,240 per 15kg bag on one shop and another shopkeeper was selling the same quality of the commodity at Rs1,220. They urged the government to strictly enforce the official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders unions and punish the violators.

