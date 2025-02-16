Textbooks: NCC set to conduct 2-day workshop from 19th

ISLAMABAD: The National Curriculum Council (NCC) is set to conduct a two-day workshop on “Standardizing the Textbook Review Process” on February 19-20.

This initiative aims to enhance the quality and consistency of textbook reviews by training educational professionals from both public and private sectors.

In response to NCC’s call for registrations, 600 reviewers have registered online from institutions including Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEIs), Army Public Schools and Colleges, Beaconhouse, City School, Supernova, NUST, Bahria University, AIOU, Islamic University, NUML, Quaid-i-Azam University, and various institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education. The workshop, in multiple phases, will initially train 150 participants, with subsequent cohorts to follow, ensuring that all registered reviewers receive training and certification.

The workshop will focus on establishing a standardised approach to textbook evaluation, equipping reviewers with essential assessment skills, and providing insights into curriculum frameworks and learning objectives. It will highlight best practices, train participants on quality assessment, and engage them in hands-on activities for real-time textbook evaluation.

The first day will feature sessions on curriculum and textbook development, reviewing best practices, and assessment methodologies, while the second day will focus on practical exercises and hands-on textbook review activities.

The NCC remains committed to improving education quality in Pakistan through the development of standardized textbook review mechanisms, ensuring that educational materials align with national curriculum standards and promote effective learning outcomes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025