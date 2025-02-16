Agri experts advocate flourishing oilseed crop cultivation

FAISALABAD: Agricultural experts have called for flourishing oilseed crop cultivation in order to curtail edible oil import bill worth $ 4 billion which is around half of the total agrarian import.

They addressed the Hands-on Training on Emasculation, Pollination and Oil Extraction methods in Brassica napus arranged by Oilseeds Research Laboratory, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics (PBG), University of Agriculture Faisalabad at the Center for Advanced Studies Auditorium.

Talking to the participants, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that it was a matter of grave concern that despite being an agrarian country, we are importing the agri goods worth billions.

He added progressive farmers were getting around the double production than the traditional farmers. It means that technology is available but common farmers are not adopting such technology. We have to reach out them to create awareness.

Dr. Muhammad Kashif from PBG said that Brassica has rich oil content and among a leading source of edible oil, and their extracts have many health benefit. He explained that Brassica is not only economical to cultivate but also rich in essential nutrients, making it valuable addition to a healthy diet. He said that university remains committed to supporting research that enhances food security, economic sustainability and public health.

Dr Humera Razzaq Inchage Oilseeds Research Laboratory said that with the quality seed of Brassica, the farmers can get more than 36 mounds of productivity. She added with 40 kg of the seed, 18 kg of oil can be produced easily. She added that the farmers need to be attracted towards oilseed crop that will not only help become self-sufficient but also improve their economic conditions.

Dr. Sundas Shahzad, guest speaker form Ayub Agricultural Research Institute pinpointed the differences between Rapeseed and Mustard along with production technology.

Dr Ahmad Abdelghany from Egypt said that Brassica is the precious oil crop which has many health benefits.

Director Research Dr Imran Arshad said agriculture is the backbone of our economy and we have to shift towards modern trends to ensure the food security. He highlighted the university’s commitment to tangible research and knowledge dissemination.

He provided insights into Brassica cultivation, highlighting its agricultural significance and potential benefits for farmers. He reiterated that university is actively fostering research initiatives that contribute to sustainable agriculture and improved crop yields.

Dr Imran Haider Shamsi from China briefed the audience about the use of advanced technologies for Brassica cultivation.

