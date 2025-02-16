Japanese rubber futures recover

AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rebounded on Friday, ending the week higher as prospects of weaker supply from Asian producers outweighed concerns of global trade tensions. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for July delivery closed up 9.9 yen, or 2.7%, at 376.6 yen ($2.47) per kg.

The contract edged higher by 0.78% for the week. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery rose 190 yuan, or 1.07%, to 17,935 yuan ($2,466.07) per metric ton, logging a rise of 1.97% this week.

Total supply of natural rubber has significantly shrunk as overseas production entered its off-peak season, Chinese commodities data provider Longzhong Information said in a note.

Meanwhile, downstream tyre factories have gradually resumed production, driving market expectations of higher demand due to inventory replenishment, Longzhong added. Farmers should prepare for crop damage from February 17-20 as a high-pressure monsoon strengthens with more rains over the Gulf and south of Thailand, the country’s meteorological department said on its website.

US President Donald Trump tasked his economics team with devising plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country taxing US imports, ramping up prospects for a global trade war with American friends and foes. China, the world’s top rubber consumer, is one of the trading partners targeted by Trump’s tariff directive.

Chinese producers are rushing to alternative export markets as they face weak demand at home and harsher conditions in the United States, where they sell more than $400 billion worth of goods annually.

The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for March delivery last traded at 204.0 US cents per kg, up 2.7%.

