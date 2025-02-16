AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Markets Print 2025-02-16

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (February 15, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 14-02-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,500        285        17,785        17,785          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,755        305        19,060        19,060          NIL
===========================================================================

