KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 36.704 billion and the number of lots traded was 34,982.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.269 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 7.968 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 6.730 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.185 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.615 billion), Silver (PKR 1.048 billion), Copper (PKR 537.047 million), Natural Gas (PKR 494.376 million), SP 500 (PKR 487.158 million), DJ (PKR 136.805 million), Palladium (PKR 112.485 million), Japan Equity (PKR 88.239 million), Brent (PKR 18.356 million) and Aluminium (PKR 12.279 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots amounting to PKR 20.907 million were traded.

