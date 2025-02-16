Israel’s Netanyahu says appreciates Trump’s ‘full support’ on Gaza

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump Saturday for his “full support” in Gaza following the completion of the sixth hostage-prisoner exchange of a nearly month-old truce.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu… appreciates the president’s full support for Israel’s decisions regarding the Gaza Strip in future developments,” his office said after Trump posted on social media that Israel should choose how to respond to the successful conclusion of the latest swap.

The rival sides exchanged three Israeli hostages held in Gaza for 369 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Trump says Hamas should free all hostages by midday Saturday or ‘let hell break out’

But just days before, the deal appeared strained with Hamas saying it would not bow to threats from Israel and the United States amid disagreements over the implementation of the truce.

Trump warned that “all hell” would break loose if every Israeli hostage was not released from Gaza by noon on Saturday.

“Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES. The United States will back the decision they make!” Trump wrote after Saturday’s swap was completed.

Netanyahu’s office said: “President Trump’s firm stance led to the release of three of our hostages today, despite Hamas previously refusing to release them.”