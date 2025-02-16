AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel’s Netanyahu says appreciates Trump’s ‘full support’ on Gaza

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2025 12:04am

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump Saturday for his “full support” in Gaza following the completion of the sixth hostage-prisoner exchange of a nearly month-old truce.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu… appreciates the president’s full support for Israel’s decisions regarding the Gaza Strip in future developments,” his office said after Trump posted on social media that Israel should choose how to respond to the successful conclusion of the latest swap.

The rival sides exchanged three Israeli hostages held in Gaza for 369 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Trump says Hamas should free all hostages by midday Saturday or ‘let hell break out’

But just days before, the deal appeared strained with Hamas saying it would not bow to threats from Israel and the United States amid disagreements over the implementation of the truce.

Trump warned that “all hell” would break loose if every Israeli hostage was not released from Gaza by noon on Saturday.

“Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES. The United States will back the decision they make!” Trump wrote after Saturday’s swap was completed.

Netanyahu’s office said: “President Trump’s firm stance led to the release of three of our hostages today, despite Hamas previously refusing to release them.”

Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Palestinian prisoners Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Israel’s Netanyahu says appreciates Trump’s ‘full support’ on Gaza

15 militants killed in military operations in KP: ISPR

Towards boosting foreign investment inflows: IMF told how corrupt practices can be eradicated

At least 10 dead in traffic accident near Sindh’s Ranipur: minister

Mohsin Naqvi, US ambassador discuss boosting ties under Trump’s tenure

Zelenskiy says Ukraine has ‘low chance’ of survival without US backing

IFC plans $2 billion annual investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure, key sectors

Three Israeli hostages released in Gaza as ceasefire holds

Lebanon official media report Israeli drone strike in south

PM urges IFC to support key sectors

Cabinet approves setting up of ‘TPO’ at MoF

Read more stories