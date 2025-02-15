AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
North Korea says US should abandon military threats

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2025 10:36am

SEOUL: North Korea said on Saturday that the United States should abandon military threats if it has concerns about its mainland safety, state media KCNA reported, citing an official at North Korea’s defence ministry.

The KCNA report cited the head of U.S. Northern Command recently commenting on North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missiles’ (ICBMs) capability of reaching the U.S. mainland.

North Korea says US nuclear submarine at South Korea port posing grave threat, KCNA reports

The report said it was the United States that was engaging in confrontational behaviour such as planning war exercises with South Korea and sending a nuclear submarine to the Korean Peninsula.

It is North Korea’s sovereign right to improve its self-defence power, the report added.

