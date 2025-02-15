AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-15

PTBA voices its reservations over FBR’s new e-GST system

Recorder Report Published February 15, 2025 Updated February 15, 2025 08:55am

KARACHI: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has expressed reservations on the FBR’s new electronic sales tax system (SRO 69(I)/2025), recommending changes to better accommodate businesses.

In a detailed communication to the FBR chairman, PTBA acknowledged the board’s efforts toward supply chain documentation but highlighted concerns stemming from the previous Point of Sale (POS) scheme’s unsuccessful implementation.

“Past abrupt actions from the FBR team resulted in futile exercises that failed to meet the test of appeal, ultimately damaging the image of affected businesses,” PTBA stated, emphasizing the need for a more measured approach to implementing rules 150X through 150XQ.

POS system: FBR introduces massive changes in retailers’ procedure

The association outlined several key recommendations for improving the system’s effectiveness. Primary among these is the implementation of uniform procedures across all registered persons to ensure credibility. PTBA also stressed the importance of evidence-based actions against tax filers that can withstand legal scrutiny.

On the technical front, PTBA advocated for simplifying the integration process and reducing cost burdens on taxpayers. The association suggested allowing businesses to integrate through their existing IT consultants, potentially streamlining the transition process while maintaining effectiveness.

A significant recommendation involved the withdrawal of the licensing requirement, which PTBA argued could prevent potential harassment of businesses. Additionally, the association called for eliminating normal Sales Tax audit requirements, citing the redundancy given the real-time data availability through the new system.

The PTBA warned that without incorporating these suggested modifications, the new system risks following the same unsuccessful path as previous initiatives, potentially undermining FBR’s authority and effectiveness in tax collection.

The association emphasized the critical balance needed between documentation requirements and business-friendly practices, noting that taxpayers already face substantial compliance costs.

PTBA stressed that the initiative’s success heavily depends on building trust between tax authorities and businesses while minimizing opportunities for malpractice and harassment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR Point of Sale PTBA sales tax system e GST system

Comments

200 characters

PTBA voices its reservations over FBR’s new e-GST system

PM urges IFC to support key sectors

Cabinet approves setting up of ‘TPO’ at MoF

Engro Powergen plant: PD and CPPA-G at odds over gas pricing mechanism

No water supply: Uch Power threatens to shut its plant

Significant cut in power tariff likely by end-June

Jam says rise in Dec imports reflects revival of industrial activity

Cut in fuel prices likely

Army chief, Punjab CM visit SIFC’s ‘Green Corporate Initiative’

Governor returns Sindh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill

Read more stories