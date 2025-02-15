Zardari administers oath to Justice Dogar as acting CJ IHC

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday administered the oath to Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar as acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Justice Dogar, who had previously been transferred from the Lahore High Court (LHC), will serve until a permanent chief justice is appointed.

His appointment followed Justice Aamer Farooq’s elevation to the Supreme Court (SC) earlier.

Ministry of Law and Justice, late Wednesday, issued a notification formally announcing Justice Dogar’s appointment as acting chief justice of the IHC. The appointment, made by the president under Article 196, diminished the controversy over seniority.

The appointment, made under Article 196 of the Constitution, took effect from the date Justice Dogar took the oath of office and was to remain in place until a permanent chief justice was appointed.

