AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
China tech stocks cap best rally in over two years

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2025 05:54am

HONG KONG: Chinese tech stocks resumed their bullish rally on Friday to register their best winning streak in over two years, driven by DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough, which reignited investor interest in China’s technology capabilities.

The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 5.6% to a three-year high at close, bringing the week’s advance to 7.3%. That made a fifth consecutive week of gains, the best winning run since China’s post-COVID trade reopening started in late 2022.

The rally gained more momentum during the afternoon trading session after a Reuters report that Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to chair a symposium attended by Jack Ma and other Chinese business leaders to boost private sector sentiment.

Alibaba closed up 6.3% at a three-year high on Friday. Its shares have surged 24% this week, the biggest gain since its public debut in the city in 2019.

Xiaomi surged 7.3% to a record high on the symposium news, while Tencent jumped 7.4%, its best single-day gain in two years.

The Hang Seng Index tracking the broader market in Hong Kong advanced 3.7% to near its October high.

Mainland stocks also edged up, with the blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index adding 0.9% and 0.4% respectively.

“Global investors are starting to reassess China’s investibility within the tech and AI space, after an extended period of limited attention, which could still lead to a recovery of positioning with thorough fundamental research done at the individual company level,” Morgan Stanley strategists including Laura Wang said in a note on Friday.

