Indian pangolin protection: WWF-Pakistan calls for conservation efforts

KARACHI: The population of the Indian pangolin - Manis Crassicaudata in the country has plummeted due to poaching, illegal trade, habitat destruction, retaliatory killings, and climate change, the WWF-Pakistan showed concerns on Friday.

In light of these alarming trends, the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) has called for immediate conservation efforts to protect this endangered species. The WWF-Pakistan expressed its apprehension on the World Pangolin Day, observed annually on the third Saturday of February.

The Indian pangolin, the only pangolin species found in Pakistan, is classified as Endangered on the IUCN Red List and faces a continuous population decline. In Pakistan, particularly in the Potohar region, the species has vanished from nearly 80 percent of its historical range. Although exact population estimates are difficult to determine, projections suggest that the global Indian pangolin population could decline by 50 percent over the next 20 years.

Despite being legally protected under federal and provincial wildlife laws, and listed under Appendix I of CITES since 2016, which prohibits international trade, pangolins continue to face grave threats. Indian pangolins are heavily hunted for their scales, which are highly sought after in traditional medicine and illegal wildlife markets. Urbanization, agricultural expansion, and deforestation are shrinking the pangolin’s natural habitat, leaving them vulnerable.

Pakistan is a known transit route for pangolin scales, which are primarily smuggled to China and Southeast Asia for the illegal wildlife trade. To curb the illegal trade and ensure pangolin conservation, WWF-Pakistan has proposed a multi-faceted action plan: Increase penalties for poaching and illegal trade, ensuring stricter enforcement of wildlife protection laws. Tighten surveillance on known smuggling routes to curb international trafficking. Establish community-based Pangolin Protection Zones (PPZs) in priority hotspots such as Rawalpindi (Punjab) and Mirpur (AJK).

Implement reforestation and conservation projects in key pangolin habitats, including the Potohar Plateau, Margalla Hills, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Conduct nationwide pangolin population assessments and use technology, such as radio transmitters, to track pangolin movements and better understand their habitat needs.

WWF-Pakistan also commended previous conservation initiatives, such as the Pangolin Conservation and Management Plan (2018-23). Notable efforts include: Implementation of SMART (Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool) in key pangolin habitats in Punjab.

Coordination with Rescue 1122 to enable communities to report illegal pangolin trade. SAFE Systems strategies for managing human-pangolin conflict. Currently, WWF-Pakistan is collaborating with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Wildlife Departments under the “Saving the Pangolin of Pakistan” project, with surveys already completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additionally, a Pangolin Protection Zone with community-based watch and ward is being established in southern KP. WWF-Pakistan has also partnered with Tikki Hywood Foundation (Zimbabwe) to introduce radio transmitters for habitat studies and to support the development of a pangolin rehabilitation center.

Muhammad Jamshed Iqbal Chaudhry, Senior Manager, Research & Conservation at WWF-Pakistan, emphasized the critical role pangolins play in maintaining ecological balance. He urged government agencies, conservationists, and local communities to work together to combat illegal wildlife trade, restore habitats, and secure a sustainable future for this unique species.

