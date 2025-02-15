SLIC to launch national diabetes health check campaign on 15th

KARACHI: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) is set to launch a national diabetes health check drive and awareness campaign on February 15, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The initiative will offer free diabetes health checks, expert consultations, and resources on prevention, nutrition, and disease management, aiming to address one of the nation’s major health challenges.

In collaboration with over 370 hospitals across KP, Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab, SLIC’s diabetes health check drive is the largest of its kind, targeting a condition that affects more than 30% of the population.

The campaign will provide individuals with knowledge and tools to take a preventive and proactive approach to their health. The events will also highlight the ability of healthcare professionals to meet population needs while benefiting communities.

