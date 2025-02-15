AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-15

RYKCCI to host All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference

Recorder Report Published February 15, 2025 Updated February 15, 2025 07:24am

LAHORE: The Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry is set to host the prestigious “4th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference” on February 15, 2025, at the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be graced by distinguished business leaders, including United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer, Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Regional Chairman Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry, Zaki Aijaz, Vice President FPCCI, Rahim Yar Khan Chamber Patron-in-Chief Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, President Waleed Ahmed, along with presidents from various chambers across Pakistan, all of whom will address the conference.

The conference will serve as a platform to present a comprehensive set of policy recommendations to the government, focusing on key economic priorities such as accelerating Pakistan’s economic growth, fostering industrial and trade expansion, introducing reforms within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), reducing interest rates to single digits, and stabilizing electricity prices at 9 cents per unit. Furthermore, a series of strategic proposals aimed at strengthening the national economy will be discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahim Yar Khan Chamber President Waleed Ahmed and former FPCCI Regional Chairman & Rahim Yar Khan Chamber Patron-in-Chief Abdul Rauf Mukhtar emphasized that the conference aims to explore reforms in agriculture, industry, IT, and other sectors, enhance exports and international trade, implement structural changes within FBR, alleviate the tax burden on businesses, promote women’s participation in entrepreneurship, and strengthen the role of chambers in shaping government economic policies.

A key highlight of the event will be the emphasis on fostering stronger collaboration between FPCCI and various chambers nationwide, ensuring a unified and influential voice for the business community to effectively address economic challenges and advocate for impactful policy measures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

business community RYKCCI All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference

Comments

200 characters

RYKCCI to host All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference

PM urges IFC to support key sectors

Cabinet approves setting up of ‘TPO’ at MoF

Engro Powergen plant: PD and CPPA-G at odds over gas pricing mechanism

No water supply: Uch Power threatens to shut its plant

Significant cut in power tariff likely by end-June

Jam says rise in Dec imports reflects revival of industrial activity

Cut in fuel prices likely

PTBA voices its reservations over FBR’s new e-GST system

Army chief, Punjab CM visit SIFC’s ‘Green Corporate Initiative’

Governor returns Sindh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill

Read more stories