RYKCCI to host All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference

LAHORE: The Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry is set to host the prestigious “4th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference” on February 15, 2025, at the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be graced by distinguished business leaders, including United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer, Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Regional Chairman Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry, Zaki Aijaz, Vice President FPCCI, Rahim Yar Khan Chamber Patron-in-Chief Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, President Waleed Ahmed, along with presidents from various chambers across Pakistan, all of whom will address the conference.

The conference will serve as a platform to present a comprehensive set of policy recommendations to the government, focusing on key economic priorities such as accelerating Pakistan’s economic growth, fostering industrial and trade expansion, introducing reforms within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), reducing interest rates to single digits, and stabilizing electricity prices at 9 cents per unit. Furthermore, a series of strategic proposals aimed at strengthening the national economy will be discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahim Yar Khan Chamber President Waleed Ahmed and former FPCCI Regional Chairman & Rahim Yar Khan Chamber Patron-in-Chief Abdul Rauf Mukhtar emphasized that the conference aims to explore reforms in agriculture, industry, IT, and other sectors, enhance exports and international trade, implement structural changes within FBR, alleviate the tax burden on businesses, promote women’s participation in entrepreneurship, and strengthen the role of chambers in shaping government economic policies.

A key highlight of the event will be the emphasis on fostering stronger collaboration between FPCCI and various chambers nationwide, ensuring a unified and influential voice for the business community to effectively address economic challenges and advocate for impactful policy measures.

