PDWP approves 5 development schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab on Friday approved five development schemes for the current financial year 2024-25 belonging to different departments worth over Rs 32 billion.

The PDWP approved two different projects each worth Rs 9.5 billion for the Chief Minister’s Punjab Asaan Karobar Card and Chief Minister Punjab’s Karobar Finance scheme, the construction of administrative tower-A at the old P&D building at a cost of over Rs 4.327 billion and the construction of a dual carriageway from Bosan Road (Saidanwala Chowk) to Head Muhammadwala in Multan district at a cost of over Rs 1.637 billion.

The meeting which was presided over by the Chairman of the P&D Board, Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, also approved the rehabilitation of the Faisalabad circular road bypass worth over Rs 6.909 billion.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

