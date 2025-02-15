AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-15

Holding of new trade body polls in 2025: PCDMA urges govt to reconsider decision

Recorder Report Published February 15, 2025 Updated February 15, 2025 07:24am

KARACHI: Chairman of the Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA), Salim Valimuhammad, has expressed concern over the federal government’s decision to hold new trade body elections in 2025, calling the decision unfair.

The PCDMA chairman pointed out that trade bodies have already undergone elections in September 2024, in accordance with the then-government’s directive for a two-year term. Therefore, holding elections again in 2025 would be unjust to the business community and would impose unnecessary and additional financial burdens.

Salim Valimuhammad urged the federal government to reconsider its decision and allow trade associations to complete their two-year term, which is set to end in September 2026.

He emphasised that consistency and continuity are crucial for the business community, enabling them to focus entirely on economic growth and development.

The PCDMA chairman further stated that allowing the recently elected representatives to complete their tenure would enhance business stability and promote trade activities. He appealed to the government to seriously review the matter and reconsider its decision.

Trade Federal Government trade associations PCDMA Salim Valimuhammad new trade body polls

