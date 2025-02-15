AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-15

Stop car washing at homes: LHC directs LDA to issue notices to private housing societies

Recorder Report Published February 15, 2025 Updated February 15, 2025 07:34am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to issue notices to private housing societies to prevent car washing at homes.

The court remarked that the government should make the private housing sector aware of its responsibility to conserve groundwater.

He highlighted the need for media awareness campaigns on water conservation.

The court was hearing several public interest petitions regarding the lack of effective measures for smog prevention.

The court also expressed dissatisfaction with the flow of traffic and emphasized the need to reduce traffic congestion in the provincial metropolis.

A member of the judicial commission informed the court about a meeting with the chief traffic officer, saying the roads were closed for eleven minutes for cricket teams’ movement in the city.

The court at this said that diversion signs should be placed on Mall Road at least where traffic was blocked.

The court stressed the need for measures to reduce traffic volume, stating that controlling it otherwise would be nearly impossible.

The court also suggested increasing tree plantation efforts during the current spring season to combat environmental pollution. He also barred the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) from approving building plans without incorporating water recycling designs and adjourned the hearing on the petitions till February 21.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC LDA Car washing facilities private housing societies

Comments

200 characters

Stop car washing at homes: LHC directs LDA to issue notices to private housing societies

PM urges IFC to support key sectors

Cabinet approves setting up of ‘TPO’ at MoF

Engro Powergen plant: PD and CPPA-G at odds over gas pricing mechanism

No water supply: Uch Power threatens to shut its plant

Significant cut in power tariff likely by end-June

Jam says rise in Dec imports reflects revival of industrial activity

Cut in fuel prices likely

PTBA voices its reservations over FBR’s new e-GST system

Army chief, Punjab CM visit SIFC’s ‘Green Corporate Initiative’

Governor returns Sindh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill

Read more stories