Stop car washing at homes: LHC directs LDA to issue notices to private housing societies

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to issue notices to private housing societies to prevent car washing at homes.

The court remarked that the government should make the private housing sector aware of its responsibility to conserve groundwater.

He highlighted the need for media awareness campaigns on water conservation.

The court was hearing several public interest petitions regarding the lack of effective measures for smog prevention.

The court also expressed dissatisfaction with the flow of traffic and emphasized the need to reduce traffic congestion in the provincial metropolis.

A member of the judicial commission informed the court about a meeting with the chief traffic officer, saying the roads were closed for eleven minutes for cricket teams’ movement in the city.

The court at this said that diversion signs should be placed on Mall Road at least where traffic was blocked.

The court stressed the need for measures to reduce traffic volume, stating that controlling it otherwise would be nearly impossible.

The court also suggested increasing tree plantation efforts during the current spring season to combat environmental pollution. He also barred the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) from approving building plans without incorporating water recycling designs and adjourned the hearing on the petitions till February 21.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025