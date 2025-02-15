AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
LESCO CE takes action against over billing

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Engineer Shahid Hyder has issued special instructions to prevent over billing, emphasizing that it will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

According to details, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Engineer Shahid Hyder, where all functional heads participated. During the meeting, the CEO directed Director Customer Services, Engineer Abbas Ali, to take all necessary measures to prevent over billing.

Engineer Shahid Hyder warned that any complaints of over billing would result in strict disciplinary action against the responsible officer. He emphasized that providing excellent service to customers is LESCO’s top priority, and all necessary steps must be taken to ensure that customers receive complete information and facilities at LESCO offices.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the anti-power theft campaign, supported by the Disco Support Unit. Proposals were discussed to make the campaign more effective.

Engineer Shahid Hyder reiterated that those involved in power theft are national criminals, and their actions not only harm LESCO but also burden the national exchequer. He stressed that strict action must be taken against them, and they must be made an example.

The meeting also reviewed the measures to be taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming summer season.

