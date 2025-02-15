AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
JI Karachi chief, IG Sindh discuss traffic accidents

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami's Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar met with Sindh's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ghulam ...
Recorder Report Published February 15, 2025 Updated February 15, 2025 07:35am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar met with Sindh’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon, on Friday to discuss the increasing number of fatal traffic accidents in the city.

During the meeting, Monem voiced serious concerns over the unchecked presence of tankers, dumpers, and trailers on the roads, which are often seen operating outside their designated hours. He attributed this issue to the availability of easy bail options and lenient punishments for heavy vehicle drivers, allowing them to operate without fear of legal consequences.

Furthermore, he highlighted that many drivers of such vehicles either lack awareness of traffic rules or are driving without a valid license. The two sides also addressed the rising death toll from traffic accidents, the chronic traffic congestion, and the poor performance of the traffic police.

The JI leader suggested that the performance of the traffic police could be significantly improved through better coordination with local union councils and the implementation of a comprehensive traffic management system at all levels.

He also emphasized the urgent need to expedite the completion of the Safe City Project, which aims to improve overall traffic safety and law enforcement. He called on the IGP to take immediate, concrete measures to regulate traffic in the city, including simplifying the process for obtaining driving licenses.

In addition, Monem advocated for stricter enforcement of parking rules for Qinqchi rickshaws and called for the removal of road encroachments, which contribute to traffic bottlenecks. He expressed concern that the city’s traffic crisis could worsen unless these issues were addressed in a non-partisan manner, free from political influence.

In response, IGP Memon briefed the JI delegation on the ongoing initiatives aimed at curbing heavy traffic and reducing accidents. He expressed his appreciation for the suggestions put forward by the JI leaders. Monem was accompanied by JI concerned officials during the discussion.

