Tree-plantation in private housing schemes ordered

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Faisalabad Maryam Khan has ordered the management of private housing schemes to be mobilized for extensive and systematic tree plantation and said that the activities of planting useful and beautiful trees should be clearly visible in this regard.

She issued this order during a meeting in which Director General Faisalabad Development Authority Muhammad Asif Chaudhry briefed her about the organizational structure, jurisdiction, development activities and performance of the FDA.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza, Additional Director General Yasir Ijaz Chatha, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Directors Junaid Hassan Manj, Asma Mohsin, Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Asim Mahmood and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The commissioner said that extensive tree planting is being planned in the spring plantation campaign, in this regard, the responsibilities of private housing schemes are also of great importance in making the surrounding areas green and lush, including green belts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025