Sports Print 2025-02-15

ICC boosts prize money for Champions Trophy

Muhammad Saleem Published 15 Feb, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: Announcing the prize money for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said the winning team will receive prize money of US $2.24 million, while the runner-up will take home US $1.12 million.

The ICC has increased the total prize fund by 53% compared to the previous edition.

A total of US $6.9 million will be distributed among the participating teams.

The two losing semi-finalists will receive each US $560,000, while teams will earn an additional US $34,000 for every group-stage match victory.

The teams finishing in fifth and sixth place will be awarded US $350,000 each, whereas the seventh-placed team will take home US $140,000.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was officially unveiled at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on February 8. The event is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, with Pakistan hosting the prestigious tournament.

The ICC had earlier announced the fixtures and groupings for the tournament, with Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi hosting matches in Pakistan. But Dubai will serve as an alternative venue, particularly for India’s matches, including the highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash on February 23.

A total of 15 matches will be played, with the top eight teams from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 competing for the title. The tournament will feature two groups. Group-A is comprised of Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh while Group-B is consisted of Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan.

The final of the event is scheduled to take place in Lahore on March 9. However, if India qualifies for the final, it will be played in Dubai. Both semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Icc ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy prize money

