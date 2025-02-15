Punjab PA Speaker accuses PTI of pushing country to default

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a singular agenda to push the country into economic default, while accusing the party of fostering divisions within the judiciary, political instability, and an economic crisis.

Speaking to journalists at the Punjab Assembly premises, Khan claimed, “PTI’s sole aim is to see Pakistan default. They thrive on chaos in courts, political turmoil, and economic collapse.”

The speaker criticized PTI’s recent actions, including senior leader Omar Ayub’s decision to write to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), questioning the timing despite improving economic indicators.

“Why restart austerity measures now when the economy was showing signs of recovery?” he asked. He further contrasted Pakistan’s situation with global developments, stating, “While the world discusses tax reforms and trade tariffs, and India’s Prime Minister negotiates trade deals in the US, PTI’s agenda here is pure anarchy. What exactly is their endgame?”

The speaker also lambasted PTI’s founder for writing a letter to the COAS, calling it the “height of mockery” and revealing that the recipient had already sent a detailed response. He dismissed the letter’s significance, stating, “The recipient refused to even read it, opting to forward it directly to the prime minister. But if the addressee ignores it, how will the PM engage?”

He linked the move to past PTI-led provincial policies, accusing figures like former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin of deliberately attempting to “push the country into default.”

The speaker raised concerns over recent judicial decisions, including the Supreme Court’s role in constitutional matters. “When a single individual manipulates constitutional interpretation and receives judicial backing, it threatens the entire system,” he said, referencing the court’s controversial ruling to dismiss the former prime minister. “The public rightly questions the motives behind such decisions.”

Concluding his remarks, Khan praised the parliament under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, asserting that “amid today’s political strife, upholding democratic values remains the true victory.”

His comments come amid heightened tensions between the government and opposition over economic policies and constitutional disputes, reflecting a deepening political divide in the country.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan adjourned the session until Monday, expressing severe disappointment over the members’ lack of interest and absenteeism. He termed the waste of official resources “regrettable” and announced that he would write to the chief minister.

During the session, the speaker criticized the Zakat and Ushr Department’s initiative to provide Rs 25,000 in aid to deserving families on wedding occasions, labeling it “shameful”.

He argued that the amount has not been revised in 25 years, while members have been busy increasing their own salaries. “It should be at least Rs 100,000,” he said.

The speaker also expressed discontent over the parliamentary secretary’s inability to provide satisfactory answers to questions, leading to increased protest. Khan emphasized that millions of rupees are spent on sessions, but ministers’ and members’ absenteeism and non-serious attitude reflect the administration’s indifference.

He stated that if the chief minister is not presiding over the session, members’ absence is disheartening. He directed the chief whips of both sides to ensure members’ attendance. The speaker also termed the “elitist occupation” of the Jamakhana Club as an injustice, highlighting that the annual rent for the 1,900-kanal club is only Rs 50, which is a blatant misuse of public resources.

He demanded the rent be revised under the Land Act. Opposition member Ahmer Bhatti suggested bulldozing the club, calling it a government encroachment, while the speaker appealed to the Maryam Nawaz government to resolve the issue on a priority basis.

