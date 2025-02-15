AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-15

Sardar Irshad Shaheen passes away

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Irshad Shaheen, a distinguished former bureaucrat of the prestigious Inland Revenue Service (IRS), previously known as the Income Tax Service and a celebrated author, passed away on Thursday due to cardiac arrest. He was 73.

He belonged to the 1st Common batch of the Central Superior Service (CSS). He held several high-ranking positions throughout his distinguished civil service career.

His roles included Member of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Director General of FBR, Chief Commissioner of Taxation in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Commissioner of Income Tax in various cities, among other key positions in field formations.

Additionally, he served as a senior advisor to the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO). His writings on economic and tax issues were featured in prominent English-language newspapers, including Business Recorder. He was also the author of the well-known book “Physics and Sufi Cosmology.” Shaheen had gone to Sialkot to deliver a speech on his book at Government College Women University, Sialkot, when he tragically suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Shazia Bashir of Government College Women University, Sialkot, FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah and other notable figures, expressed their deep sorrow and condolences on his sad passing away.

He was laid to rest at H-8 graveyard on Friday. People from different walks of life, including his fellow civil servants, members of civil society and journalists, attended his funeral prayers. He was the father of Business Recorder staffer and senior journalist Sardar Sikander Shaheen.

