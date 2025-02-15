Human traffickers, individuals: Senate passes 3 bills with a view to strengthening crackdown

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House of Parliament on Friday passed three bills aimed at strengthening the crackdown on human traffickers, individuals who travel abroad to engage in begging and the prevention of illegal immigration.

The bills include the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

All three bills were presented by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and the House passed them unanimously, with no member expressing opposition, indicating a consensus on addressing these critical issues.

The first piece of legislation is the Prevention of Smuggling of Immigrants (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The second legislation is the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The third piece of legislation encompasses an amendment to the Immigration Ordinance of 1979.

According to the bills, individuals engaged in these offences may face imprisonment ranging from three to ten years, along with major penalties. Stringent penalties will be imposed on the masterminds involved in orchestrating begging activities abroad.

Four reports of the different Senate standing committees were laid before the Upper House. The reports include an amendment of the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021 [The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2022], amendment of the Service Tribunals Act, 1973 [The Service Tribunals (Amendment) Bill, 2024], (Amendment of section 4), amendment of the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023 [The State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) (Amendment) Bill, 2024], and the report regarding the names, designations, and place of domicile of the employees appointed in the Agricultural Development Bank during the last 10 years.

Similarly, Tarar, on behalf of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, laid before the House a copy of the money bill “the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

At the onset of the session, the Senate passed a resolution that allows political parties to conduct “peaceful rallies” in any city across the country.

Senator Hidayatullah Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) insisted that the party wants to hold a peaceful rally in Rawalpindi to pay tribute to his party leaders and workers for their sacrifices, distinguishing the event from protests organized by other parties.

The opposition leader in Senate Shibli Faraz moved the resolution which was adopted by the House with majority votes.

In the resolution, he asserted that peaceful gatherings should be allowed throughout the country, emphasising it is the fundamental right of all political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar remarked that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of Punjab government, proposing it should be linked to constitutional and legal frameworks.

Faraz rejected the minister’s proposal, clarifying that the resolution’s text was drafted by Hidayatullah of ANP.

With this the chair, Senator Sherry Rehman, put the resolution for voting, which was subsequently passed with majority votes.

Sherry also called the members to submit their proposals regarding the Income Tax Amendment Bill as it will be laid before the House on Monday.

With this, the lawmakers belonging to opposition PTI pointed out the quorum, resulting in the session being adjourned until Monday as the quorum was not complete.

