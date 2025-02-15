PARTLY FACETIOUS: Chips will fall wherever they are meant to fall

“What is the difference between a provincial head and a federal head?”

“The provincial head hosts the wife and the federal head hosts the man with the portfolio.”

“Good heavens that is not what I was referring to.”

“Well, perhaps daddy and Uncle thought that as a woman, Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) would be better suited to hosting Erdogan’s wife rather than as the chief minister of the largest province in the country as well as the heir apparent…”

“Did you notice the absence of The Trainer?”

“Trainer?”

“Parveen Rashid wasn’t seen, and my question to daddy is why not. I mean he accompanied NMN to China and is seen everywhere she goes but not with Erdogan’s wife, why?”

“Get a new keyboard, it’s Parvez Rashid.”

“Can’t afford it even now with negligible inflation because my income has eroded by nearly 20 percent – what with taxes on the salaried, and the…”

“Right anyway going to NMN perhaps Uncle and daddy are male chauvinists who reckon she needs a trainer to accompany her on all official business but not when she is hosting the wife of a foreign dignitary…”

“Well look at it as the glass is half full. She needs a trainer even one year after she was installed as the chief minister……”

“And the glass is half full how?”

“Well it’s can be one of two things: one that the trainer needs to be changed which means the fault lies with the trainer so the glass is half full and the other is she is untrainable?”

“I would suggest a change in trainer.”

“No can do, many who would have made good trainers have refused to take on the role – they say the party is not a monarchy where inheritance is by birth rather than…”

“Speaking of a split; those against the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless are crowing about the rift in his party and…”

“Don’t you remember when Nawaz Sharif was in London the rifts were resolved by the party members traipsing off to London, so my point is the day he comes out of jail all rifts will end.”

“Only if his letters reach their desired destination and are read and…”

“True, but I thought the purpose of the letters was to remain in the news and that is being achieved.”

“Nah the party is finished and…”

“Let the chips fall where they may.”

“Shut up, chips will fall wherever they are meant to fall.”

“I stand corrected.”

