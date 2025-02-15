‘Why fear reference when I’ve done no wrong’: judge

ISLAMABAD: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, senior puisne judge of Supreme Court, remarked “why fear reference since he had done nothing wrong”.

Talking to reporters, informally, after the oath-taking ceremony of newly-appointed judges in the Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Mansoor responded to a question regarding the rumours of references against him.

He stated; “We will see when the reference comes. If I have done nothing wrong, why should I fear? Allah is the ultimate authority. We will not give up and go down fighting.”

Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, in a TV talk show, hinted at filing a reference against two senior judges of the Supreme Court.

Highlighting the efficiency in handling cases, Justice Mansoor maintained that those questioning the work of judges should consider the case records, which are available on the Supreme Court’s website. He added that his work and the court’s decisions were public record.

Justice Mansoor dismissed any notion of personal grudges or conflicts, saying: “I have no personal enmity or disagreements with anyone.” The senior puisne judge said he regularly meets with fellow judges and even shares tea with them. “Right now, I just came to have tea after the oath-taking ceremony.” In a cryptic remark, he added: “If an elephant is in the room and no one sees it, what can be said [of it]?”

When told that the chief justice said the judges who wrote letters had panicked, Justice Mansoor sarcastically said: “Look, our hands are still trembling.” To another query, if other judges also supported him, he put his hand on Justice Aqeel Abbasi’s shoulder and said look they have got his back.

When Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel was questioned about his opinion on the CJ’s remarks that the PTI founder’s letter was sent to the constitutional committee, he replied that he did not receive any letter.

“We will see when it will be presented in the constitutional committee as the committee’s meeting has not taken yet,” he added.

