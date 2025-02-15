AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Opinion Print 2025-02-15

Region: BD throws up opportunities

Farhat Ali Published 15 Feb, 2025 06:30am

In a major development, India has extended its security base and offensive capability and outreach beyond its borders.

This week, India opened a new naval base on one of its Indian Ocean islands, which is close to the Maldives, after having re-gained its working relationship with this island nation.

Also, new evidence is reported to be emerging of a secret Indian military base being built in the Indian Ocean. Satellite images show the construction of two naval jetties and a runway on a remote Mauritian island.

These strategic defence outreaches by India appear to be aimed at countering China’s attempts to “muscle its way into the Indian Ocean”. On the other hand, it is a reality that India perceives Pakistan as its unpredictable arch enemy and an ally of China. India’s footprint beyond its borders is equally threatening to Pakistan. India’s recent overtures to responsive Afghanistan and Central Asian countries add to the security challenges that it has imposed on Pakistan.

Pakistan’s geographical location, positioned at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, presents to it some unique opportunities for building security, economic growth and social development alliances in the region. Exploring connections south of India involves engaging with countries in the Indian Ocean region, South East Asia, and beyond.

Pakistan made limited inroads into Central Asia but left South Asia unattended after the virtual demise of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation). The year of 2016 witnessed the end of SAARC for all practical purposes when the SAARC meeting scheduled to be held at Islamabad had to be called off as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided against attending the 19th SAARC summit in the federal capital under the pretext of a series of attacks in India purportedly by ‘‘terrorists based in Pakistan’’. Other South Asian leaders also rallied behind Modi by not attending the meeting. Pakistan was left dejected, helpless and isolated in the region. It reconciled to the situation and did not fight back to regain its position in South Asia.

India’s does not want SAARC; primarily, for the reason that it does not want Pakistan’s footprints in South Asia where it has managed to establish its hegemony, considering Pakistan as a spoiler in relation to its ambitions in the region. Its intention surfaced when soon after abandoning SAARC, New Delhi started promoting the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) as an alternative forum for regional cooperation.

The BIMSTEC comprises seven nations, including five of the eight SAARC members — India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal and Thailand. It excludes Pakistan, which India has been accusing of blocking regional connectivity projects conceived within the framework of the SAARC.

In this writer’s view, it is about time Pakistan looked towards South Asia and beyond. This is the time to do it as something unpredictable but positive has happened: Bangladesh has moved out of India’s orbit and come closer to Pakistan as never before. This provides Pakistan a significant footprint in the South and a smarter outreach to countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and others.

The President SAARC Chambers of Commerce, Muhammad Jashim Uddin of Bangladesh has commended the governments of Pakistan and Bangladesh for their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations by taking significant steps such as easing visa regulations and launching direct flights between the two nations.

He said that improved bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh could lead to multifaceted positive impacts, including increased trade, cultural exchange, and investment opportunities, ultimately contributing to stronger economic and social integration across South Asia.

Engagement with South Asia and ASEAN countries and others in the Indian Ocean region can diversify and secure Pakistan’s security and economic challenges. Pakistan has much to offer to the region.

With the Gwadar port as a crucial hub in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Pakistan can enhance its maritime trade routes to South-East Asia and further south, thereby enhancing its blue economy and forging security alliances.

Pakistan can provide an alternative base to move smaller countries, which are rich in resources, such as Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar Mauritania, Maldives and others out of the hegemony of India and towards a more gainful utilisation of their resources while maintaining their sovereignty.

Pakistan needs to regain its relevance in the global arena of politics, diplomacy and trade - where it is much lagging behind.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Farhat Ali

The writer is a former President, Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry

India Pakistan Bangladesh Trade South Asia Diplomacy politics SAARC Maldives

