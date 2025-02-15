AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-02-15

Assets declaration by civil servants

Published 15 Feb, 2025 06:17am

EDITORIAL: In the Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perceptions Index, Pakistan is ranked at 136th place among 180 countries, highlighting the endemic nature of financial wrongdoing in this country.

Civil service officials vested with the authority to oversee administrative matters and/or manage development projects involving public money usually are susceptible to corruption.

As part of its reform agenda the IMF has demanded that civil services officials in BPS 17 to 22 declare their assets along with those owned by their family members. Apparently, reluctant to take that step the government had asked the lender for some more time, but was told to get its act together.

At a meeting presided by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the federal cabinet approved on Wednesday the proposed amendment to Section 15 of the Civil Servants Act 1973. Although under the existing law civil servants were required to reveal their assets to the Federal Board of Revenue, neither the officers nor the FBR took it seriously.

The IMF now wants to further strengthen the anti-corruption mechanism. This can only be welcomed.

The proposed amendment, expected to be enacted before the end of this month, is to make it mandatory for bureaucrats to provide details of their assets, including those owned by their spouses and children in Pakistan as well as any investments and properties they might have in other countries.

The declarations are to be digitally filed and made accessible to public reportedly, though, with ‘sufficient safeguards’ for data protection and privacy of personal information, say press reports.

Access to information and officials’ protection of privacy cannot be compatible at the same time. There is a strong argument for making such asset declarations available for scrutiny by civil society members and the media. As watchdogs of public interest they would be better placed to spot and expose any falsehoods in asset disclosures.

Transparency and accountability in exercise of authority should apply to all holders of public office. So far, only politicians in the legislative and executive branches of the state are required to declare their own and dependents’ assets as well as income tax returns.

It is worth noting that this information is not subject to privacy restrictions. Also, the judiciary and military have been resistant to any suggestion to do likewise, claiming they have their own internal accountability systems. That holier than thou attitude does not cut much ice with the public.

As a matter of fact, the various international corruption scandals that erupted during the recent years included names of Pakistanis from different sections of society. It is only fair therefore that all bureaucrats whether in civvies or uniform should submit to similar assets declaration legislation.

What is required of the former should also be binding for the latter as well as those entrusted with administering justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF corruption agriculture sector civil servants Transparency International IMF and Pakistan Assets declaration

Comments

200 characters

Assets declaration by civil servants

PM urges IFC to support key sectors

Cabinet approves setting up of ‘TPO’ at MoF

Engro Powergen plant: PD and CPPA-G at odds over gas pricing mechanism

No water supply: Uch Power threatens to shut its plant

Significant cut in power tariff likely by end-June

Jam says rise in Dec imports reflects revival of industrial activity

Cut in fuel prices likely

PTBA voices its reservations over FBR’s new e-GST system

Army chief, Punjab CM visit SIFC’s ‘Green Corporate Initiative’

Governor returns Sindh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill

Read more stories