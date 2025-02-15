SKMT launches Zakat collection campaign

KARACHI: The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) has launched its Zakat collection campaign for 2025 with the theme “We are ready to fight cancer!” On the occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of SKMT said that cancer management in a low- and-middle-income country like Pakistan comes with a host of challenges, including access to medicines, equipment, trained healthcare staff and ultimately, managing financial costs associated with treatment.

He explained, “At our hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar, we provide multi-modality cancer care to our patients.

For three decades, support of generous donors has enabled SKMT to provide quality treatment to deserving cancer patients, irrespective of their ability to pay.“

