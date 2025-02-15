Sherjeel asks relevant authorities to expedite work on Red Line project

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon instructed the authorities to expedite work on the Red Line project and remove all hurdles forthwith. He chaired a high-level meeting on the Red Line BRT at the Sindh Secretariat, Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, CEO Trans Karachi Tariq Manzoor Chandio, Board Member of Trans Karachi Sarosh Lodhi, international advisors, and other concerned officials, while Secretary P&D Najam Shah participated online.

Key issues related to the Red Line BRT project were discussed, including construction challenges, utility transfers, and the establishment of a biogas plant.

Trans Karachi CEO Tariq Manzoor Chandio briefed the meeting on the progress of the project and the problems being encountered.

Sharjeel Memon said that Red Line BRT a priority project for the public transport system of Karachi and reiterated the government’s commitment to its completion within schedule.

He said authorities are working round the clock to solve all challenges, including transferring utilities, and reiterated that all institutions concerned must work in effective collaboration to expedite the project.

He expressed that unnecessary delay in the project will not be tolerated, and an early solution to the people’s problems should be achieved immediately.

He added that there would be strict supervision for the early completion of the project.

