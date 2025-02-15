WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 14, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 13-Feb-25 12-Feb-25 11-Feb-25 10-Feb-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10501 0.104885 0.105049 0.105027
Euro 0.795675 0.794885 0.792541 0.79202
Japanese yen 0.0049612 0.0050034 0.0050524
U.K. pound 0.955307 0.954782 0.949453 0.951844
U.S. dollar 0.765808 0.766524 0.767669 0.767461
Algerian dinar 0.0056741 0.0056675 0.0056616 0.0056624
Australian dollar 0.482153 0.482144 0.481712 0.481352
Botswana pula 0.0553679 0.0552664 0.0554257 0.0553339
Brazilian real 0.132856 0.132774
Brunei dollar 0.567181 0.566244 0.565877 0.566308
Canadian dollar 0.536106 0.536569 0.535824
Chilean peso 0.0008005 0.0007969 0.000799 0.0007989
Czech koruna 0.0317618 0.0316994 0.0316062
Danish krone 0.106577 0.106265 0.106192
Indian rupee 0.0088143 0.0088262 0.0088354 0.0087624
Israeli New Shekel 0.213398 0.215458
Korean won 0.0005272 0.0005274 0.0005282 0.0005302
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47955 2.48186 2.48638 2.4857
Malaysian ringgit 0.171687 0.171674 0.171768
Mauritian rupee 0.0164281 0.0163272 0.0161951
Mexican peso 0.0374066 0.0373235 0.0371305
New Zealand dollar 0.431954 0.433738 0.432658 0.433615
Norwegian krone 0.0681603 0.0684673 0.068428
Omani rial 1.9917 1.99356 1.99654 1.996
Peruvian sol 0.206666 0.20703 0.20703
Philippine peso 0.0131739 0.0132086 0.0132289
Polish zloty 0.191644 0.190606 0.189562 0.189272
Qatari riyal 0.210387 0.210584 0.210841
Russian ruble 0.0081503 0.0080131 0.0079298
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204215 0.204406 0.204712 0.204656
Singapore dollar 0.567181 0.566244 0.565877 0.566308
South African rand 0.0415102 0.0414559
Swedish krona 0.0704093 0.0704325 0.0702363
Swiss franc 0.841594 0.843178
Thai baht 0.0225935 0.0225242 0.022655
Trinidadian dollar 0.113638 0.113793 0.113818
U.A.E. dirham 0.20872 0.209032 0.208975
Uruguayan peso 0.0176533 0.0176992
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
