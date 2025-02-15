WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 14, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Feb-25 12-Feb-25 11-Feb-25 10-Feb-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10501 0.104885 0.105049 0.105027 Euro 0.795675 0.794885 0.792541 0.79202 Japanese yen 0.0049612 0.0050034 0.0050524 U.K. pound 0.955307 0.954782 0.949453 0.951844 U.S. dollar 0.765808 0.766524 0.767669 0.767461 Algerian dinar 0.0056741 0.0056675 0.0056616 0.0056624 Australian dollar 0.482153 0.482144 0.481712 0.481352 Botswana pula 0.0553679 0.0552664 0.0554257 0.0553339 Brazilian real 0.132856 0.132774 Brunei dollar 0.567181 0.566244 0.565877 0.566308 Canadian dollar 0.536106 0.536569 0.535824 Chilean peso 0.0008005 0.0007969 0.000799 0.0007989 Czech koruna 0.0317618 0.0316994 0.0316062 Danish krone 0.106577 0.106265 0.106192 Indian rupee 0.0088143 0.0088262 0.0088354 0.0087624 Israeli New Shekel 0.213398 0.215458 Korean won 0.0005272 0.0005274 0.0005282 0.0005302 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47955 2.48186 2.48638 2.4857 Malaysian ringgit 0.171687 0.171674 0.171768 Mauritian rupee 0.0164281 0.0163272 0.0161951 Mexican peso 0.0374066 0.0373235 0.0371305 New Zealand dollar 0.431954 0.433738 0.432658 0.433615 Norwegian krone 0.0681603 0.0684673 0.068428 Omani rial 1.9917 1.99356 1.99654 1.996 Peruvian sol 0.206666 0.20703 0.20703 Philippine peso 0.0131739 0.0132086 0.0132289 Polish zloty 0.191644 0.190606 0.189562 0.189272 Qatari riyal 0.210387 0.210584 0.210841 Russian ruble 0.0081503 0.0080131 0.0079298 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204215 0.204406 0.204712 0.204656 Singapore dollar 0.567181 0.566244 0.565877 0.566308 South African rand 0.0415102 0.0414559 Swedish krona 0.0704093 0.0704325 0.0702363 Swiss franc 0.841594 0.843178 Thai baht 0.0225935 0.0225242 0.022655 Trinidadian dollar 0.113638 0.113793 0.113818 U.A.E. dirham 0.20872 0.209032 0.208975 Uruguayan peso 0.0176533 0.0176992 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025