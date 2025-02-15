Dollar's rate in Interbank market

KARACHI: Interbank closing rates for dollar on Friday (February 14, 2025) .
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.21
Open Offer Rs 279.41
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 14
|
279.27
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 14
|
279.07
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 14
|
152.62
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 14
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 14
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 14
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 13
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 13
|
6,115.07
|
India Sensex / Feb 13
|
76,274.38
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 13
|
39,219.35
|
Nasdaq / Feb 13
|
19,945.64
|
Hang Seng / Feb 13
|
22,303.80
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 13
|
8,764.72
|
Dow Jones / Feb 13
|
44,711.43
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 13
|
22,612.02
|
France CAC40 / Feb 13
|
8,164.11
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 13
|
71.33
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 13
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 13
|
260,631
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 13
|
2,926.60
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 13
|
68.33
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 15
|
257.13
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 15
|
267.95
|Stock
|Price
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 14
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
35.26
▲ 3.21 (10.02%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Feb 14
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
23.84
▲ 2.17 (10.01%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 14
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
38.02
▲ 3.46 (10.01%)
|
Lucky Cement / Feb 14
Lucky Cement Limited(LUCK)
|
1,366.37
▲ 124.22 (10%)
|
Suhail Jute / Feb 14
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
108.35
▲ 9.85 (10%)
|
Agriautos Ind. / Feb 14
Agriauto Industries Limited(AGIL)
|
115.49
▲ 10.5 (10%)
|
Mandviwala / Feb 14
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
20.48
▲ 1.86 (9.99%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Feb 14
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
50.08
▲ 4.55 (9.99%)
|
Popular Islamic / Feb 14
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
12.37
▲ 1.04 (9.18%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Feb 14
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
8.39
▲ 0.7 (9.1%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Dewan Textile / Feb 14
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
6.80
▼ -0.99 (-12.71%)
|
TPL Trakker Ltd / Feb 14
TPL Trakker Limited(TPLT)
|
7.55
▼ -0.93 (-10.97%)
|
I.C.C. Ind. / Feb 14
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
10.77
▼ -1.2 (-10.03%)
|
Redco Textile / Feb 14
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
22.60
▼ -2.51 (-10%)
|
Engro Powergen / Feb 14
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited(EPQL)
|
25.78
▼ -2.86 (-9.99%)
|
D.M. Textile / Feb 14
D.M. Textile Mills Limited(DMTX)
|
63
▼ -6.99 (-9.99%)
|
Universal Ins. / Feb 14
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
12.91
▼ -1.43 (-9.97%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / Feb 14
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
12.11
▼ -1.34 (-9.96%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Feb 14
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
12.81
▼ -1.41 (-9.92%)
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 14
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
32.68
▼ -3.56 (-9.82%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 14
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
79,317,612
▼ -0.66
|
Lotte Chemical / Feb 14
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
72,104,503
▼ -1.12
|
Power Cement / Feb 14
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
40,290,839
▼ -0.18
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 14
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
32,711,461
▼ -3.56
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 14
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
31,600,150
▼ -0.41
|
Dewan Motors / Feb 14
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
31,281,602
▼ -2.6
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 14
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
20,508,125
▼ -0.25
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Feb 14
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
20,173,357
▼ -0.24
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 14
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
16,904,777
▼ -1.09
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 14
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
16,467,161
▼ -0.04
