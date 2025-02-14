UK, US agree Zelenskiy must be part of Ukraine peace talks, UK foreign minister says

MUNICH: Britain’s foreign minister David Lammy said in an interview with Reuters on Friday that he and U.S. Vice President JD Vance agreed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy must be part of any peace talks to end the war with Russia.

“I was very encouraged in our conversations about Ukraine,” Lammy said, speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Europe warns Trump against Ukraine deal ‘behind our backs’

“All of us have this desire to bring this horrendous war to an end. We share the view that there has to be an enduring peace… there was an agreement that Zelenskiy and the Ukrainians have to be part of that negotiated deal.”