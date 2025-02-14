AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.76%)
BOP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.56%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.88%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.37%)
HUBC 131.45 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
OGDC 202.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-1.91%)
PACE 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.39%)
PAEL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-5.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
PPL 173.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.8%)
PRL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.91%)
PTC 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
SEARL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-9.82%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.22%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits three-month high on China prospects and weaker dollar

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2025 05:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices hit their highest in more than three months in London on Friday as improved demand prospects in top metals consumer China and a weaker dollar helped to offset risks related to U.S. import tariff plans, for now.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.4% to $9,618.50 a metric ton by 1107 GMT after hitting its highest since November 8 at $9,648.

“All of the base metals are up today as there is a general rally across the complex with the risk-on environment. Part of it is that demand in China looks quite good, especially for copper, after it came back from (the Lunar New Year) holiday,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

New bank loans in China surged more than expected to a record high in January as the central bank moved to shore up a patchy economic recovery, reinforcing expectations of more stimulus in the coming months.

A weaker U.S. currency is also making dollar-priced metals more attractive for buyers using other currencies and is helping the market to set aside the U.S. import tariff worries.

Trump on Thursday ordered commerce and economics officials to study reciprocal tariffs against countries that place tariffs on U.S. goods and to return their recommendations by April 1.

LME copper spread flips to premium for first time in 19 months on tariff worries

“The tariff risks are being looked through for now because, after all the rhetoric, it is actions that count really,” Smith said.

The LME copper contract is up 6% this month, also supported by a jump in U.S. Comex copper futures. The premium for U.S. futures over the LME contract reached a record high this week and remains above $1,000 a ton.

The spread between the LME cash contract and three-month contract <CMCU0-3> spiked to a premium on Friday.

LME aluminium gained 1.3% to $2,636.50 a ton. U.S. tariff concerns have helped to lift the U.S. Midwest aluminium premium by 39% this month and it remains at its highest since April 2022.

In other metals, zinc was up 1.3% at $2,883 a ton and tin added 1% to $32,265. Zinc hit its highest since January 22 while tin touched highest since November 5.

Lead edged up by 0.2% to $1,991.50 and nickel added 0.9% to $15,515.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper hits three-month high on China prospects and weaker dollar

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

India, US agree to resolve trade and tariff rows after Trump-Modi talks

Aurangzeb discusses Pakistan’s structural reforms with IFC chief

HBL, S&P Global launch Pakistan’s first manufacturing PMI

Gold adds to record rally, reaches Rs306,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

PPL executes agreements for Sui Gas Field operations

Hubco Green, PSO collaborate to setup EV charging infrastructure across Pakistan

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down plant for ‘approximately 6 days’

Read more stories