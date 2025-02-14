AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.76%)
BOP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.56%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.88%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.37%)
HUBC 131.45 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
OGDC 202.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-1.91%)
PACE 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.39%)
PAEL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-5.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
PPL 173.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.8%)
PRL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.91%)
PTC 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
SEARL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-9.82%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.22%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners post quarterly revenue rise on strong demand

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2025 05:17pm

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, a bottling unit of Coca-Cola, reported a 5% rise in fourth-quarter sales on Friday, helped by strong demand for higher-priced beverages, especially in the Australia, Pacific and Southeast Asia markets.

The UK-based company, which bottles Coca-Cola’s beverages including Coca-Cola, Sprite and Monster in Western Europe and Australia, also said it would buy back shares worth 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) over the next 12 months.

The company, which supplies beverages to fast-food chains including McDonald’s and KFC-owner Yum Brands, also saw a boost from demand for value combo meals, which typically include a beverage.

Volumes rose 1.7% in Australia, Pacific and Southeast Asia regions, but declined 2.6% in Europe as it removed Capri Sun products from its range due to distribution agreements ending.

Overall, the company’s adjusted comparable volumes fell 1.1% in the fourth quarter, but was offset by higher prices of its beverages, it said.

Coca-Cola posts surprise revenue jump on higher prices, steady demand

The Coca-Cola Company on Tuesday had forecast annual sales growth at the upper end of its long-term target after a surprise quarterly revenue rise.

To attract new customers, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has been investing to roll out new product variants, including Coca-Cola Lime on both the regular and zero variants, banking on the popularity of flavored colas.

For the quarter ended December 31, the company’s adjusted comparable revenue rose 5% to 5.25 billion euros.

The company sees annual adjusted comparable operating profit to grow about 7%, compared to an 8% growth in 2024

It also forecast annual adjusted comparable revenue growth of about 4%, compared to a 3.5% rise in the past year.

Coca Cola

Comments

200 characters

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners post quarterly revenue rise on strong demand

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

India, US agree to resolve trade and tariff rows after Trump-Modi talks

Aurangzeb discusses Pakistan’s structural reforms with IFC chief

HBL, S&P Global launch Pakistan’s first manufacturing PMI

Gold adds to record rally, reaches Rs306,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

PPL executes agreements for Sui Gas Field operations

Hubco Green, PSO collaborate to setup EV charging infrastructure across Pakistan

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down plant for ‘approximately 6 days’

Read more stories