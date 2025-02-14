AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.76%)
Britain announces new sanctions against Putin allies

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2025 04:48pm

LONDON: Britain on Friday imposed sanctions targeting figures working in the Russian government, including Pavel Fradkov, a deputy minister for defence, and Vladimir Selin, who leads an arm of the country’s ministry of defence.

The foreign office said in a statement it also sanctioned Artem Chaika, whose extractives company supports Russian state-owned business, and two entities linked to Russia’s nuclear energy giant Rosatom.

Those targeted by the sactions have links to the “inner circle” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the foreign office said.

US sanctions strand Iran, Russia oil on tankers, driving up crude costs

“I am announcing further sanctions to keep up the pressure on Putin,” said foreign minister David Lammy. “Ukrainians are fighting for their country’s future and the principle of sovereignty across Europe at the frontline.”

Russia’s embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

