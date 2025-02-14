AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.76%)
BOP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.56%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.88%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.37%)
HUBC 131.45 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
OGDC 202.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-1.91%)
PACE 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.39%)
PAEL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-5.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
PPL 173.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.8%)
PRL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.91%)
PTC 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
SEARL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-9.82%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.22%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LME copper spread flips to premium for first time in 19 months on tariff worries

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2025 04:39pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Expectations that U.S. tariffs will be imposed on copper has spurred a flow of material to the United States, tightening supplies on the London Metal Exchange (LME) and spurring a sharp move in a key spread, data showed on Friday.

The spread between the cash LME copper contract and benchmark three-month futures spiked to a premium for the first time in 19 months on Friday.

The copper premium, also known as a backwardation, surged to $71 a metric ton, the highest premium since October 2022, compared to a discount of $119 two days ago.

A backwardation indicates shortages or worries about supplies in the LME warehouse system.

US tariff uncertainty keeps aluminium, copper in tight range

Copper prices on the U.S. Comex exchange have surged more than those on the LME as investors seek to price in potential tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump may impose after he slapped duties this week on aluminium and steel.

Comex futures are now trading more than $1,000 a ton higher than equivalent LME futures.

“I think that people are pulling the metal out of the LME system to ship it to the U.S. and this is squeezing the short-term supply,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

Copper inventories in warehouses certified by Comex have more than doubled in less than three weeks to 230,281 metric tons from 98,049 tons on January 27.

Copper Copper prices London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

LME copper spread flips to premium for first time in 19 months on tariff worries

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

India, US agree to resolve trade and tariff rows after Trump-Modi talks

Aurangzeb discusses Pakistan’s structural reforms with IFC chief

HBL, S&P Global launch Pakistan’s first manufacturing PMI

Gold adds to record rally, reaches Rs306,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

PPL executes agreements for Sui Gas Field operations

Hubco Green, PSO collaborate to setup EV charging infrastructure across Pakistan

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down plant for ‘approximately 6 days’

Read more stories