Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he will visit UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he would visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, as his country’s war with Russia enters an unpredictable phase of diplomacy.

The Ukrainian leader, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, did not say exactly when he would make the trip. He said he had no current plans to meet with US or Russian officials during those visits.