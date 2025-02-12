AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
Feb 13, 2025
World

Zelenskiy, Trump discuss ‘opportunities to achieve peace’ by phone

Reuters Published February 12, 2025

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump and discussed “opportunities to achieve peace” and the preparation of a document governing security and economic cooperation.

The call came soon after Trump said he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about starting negotiations immediately with Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.

“I had a meaningful conversation with POTUS. We… talked about opportunities to achieve peace, discussed our readiness to work together …and Ukraine’s technological capabilities… including drones and other advanced industries,” Zelenskiy wrote on X.

Zelenskiy says Trump could end Ukraine war only if Kyiv included in talks

The president’s office said separately that the call lasted around an hour.

The Ukrainian leader said in his readout that they discussed U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s trip to Kyiv on Wednesday that focused on a deal concerning Ukrainian critical minerals between their two countries.

“We also spoke about my discussion with SecScottBessent and the preparation of a new document on security, economic cooperation, and resource partnership,” he said.

Zelenskiy said that Trump had shared details of his conversation with Putin. “We agreed to maintain further contact and plan upcoming meetings,” he wrote.

