AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.76%)
BOP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.56%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.88%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.37%)
HUBC 131.45 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
OGDC 202.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-1.91%)
PACE 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.39%)
PAEL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-5.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
PPL 173.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.8%)
PRL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.91%)
PTC 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
SEARL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-9.82%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.22%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall as US tariff worries persist

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2025 04:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes fell on Friday as investors fretted over the implications of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to impose reciprocal tariffs, which analysts said could hurt the country the most among its Asian peers.

Trump is planning to slap reciprocal tariffs on every country taxing U.S. imports. The imposition of these duties, however, is likely to be delayed, helping global stocks stage a relief rally.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Trump on Thursday and offered to talk about easing tariffs, buying more U.S. oil and gas, combat aircraft and trade concessions.

However, that did little to calm markets back home. The Nifty 50 lost 0.44% to 22,929.25 while the BSE Sensex fell 0.26% to 75,939.21.

“Indian markets have seen sharper losses on the day due to the high tariff differential with the U.S., compared to most other Asian economies,” said Narendra Solanki, head of research at Anand Rathi.

Analysts said the potential consequences of U.S. tariffs on the Indian rupee and U.S. interest rates could trigger further foreign outflows, hurting domestic equities.

Indian benchmarks set to open higher after 2-day market rout

Both the Nifty and Sensex have lost about 2.5% this week, their worst in 2025 so far.

In contrast to domestic equities, other Asian markets rose, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gaining 1.1% on the day.

All 13 major domestic sectors were down. Drug makers , which have a significant revenue exposure to the United States, fell the most with a 3% decline.

The small-caps and mid-caps tumbled 3.6% and 2.4%, respectively, extending their downward trend on concerns over slowing corporate earnings and stretched valuations.

The small-cap index is currently down about 21.6% from its record closing high on December 11 confirming bear territory. The mid-caps are 18.4% below their peak closing level on September 24.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares fall as US tariff worries persist

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

India, US agree to resolve trade and tariff rows after Trump-Modi talks

Aurangzeb discusses Pakistan’s structural reforms with IFC chief

HBL, S&P Global launch Pakistan’s first manufacturing PMI

Gold adds to record rally, reaches Rs306,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

PPL executes agreements for Sui Gas Field operations

Hubco Green, PSO collaborate to setup EV charging infrastructure across Pakistan

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down plant for ‘approximately 6 days’

Read more stories