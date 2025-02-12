AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.53%)
BOP 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.82%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.83%)
FFL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
FLYNG 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.67%)
HUBC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.58%)
HUMNL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
MLCF 45.52 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
OGDC 208.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
PPL 182.55 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.19%)
PRL 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.48%)
PTC 24.49 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (7.98%)
SEARL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.84 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.71%)
SYM 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
TRG 66.61 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
WAVESAPP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,986 Increased By 41.6 (0.35%)
BR30 35,919 Increased By 259.5 (0.73%)
KSE100 113,262 Increased By 251.9 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,446 Increased By 51.6 (0.15%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks set to open higher after 2-day market rout

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 08:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are expected to inch higher at the open on Wednesday, tracking other Asian markets, after a two-day rout that saw domestic stocks lose $180 billion in market value on U.S. tariff fears and earnings worries.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,198.5 as of 08:19 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip Nifty 50 will open above Tuesday’s close of 23,071.8.

The Nifty logged its fifth straight session of losses in the prior session.

Other Asian markets opened higher, while Wall Street equities logged modest gains overnight as investors took stock of mounting global trade worries and comments from the Federal Reserve Chair, indicating a patient path for rate cuts.

Investors now await India’s inflation data, due after market close. Consumer inflation likely fell sharply to a five-month low of 4.6% in January on slowing food price rises, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Moderating price pressures will give India’s central bank room to focus on addressing slowing economic growth, which has spilled over to corporate earnings and consumption, hurting the markets.

The blue-chips Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex have been languishing in the correction zone, a 10% drop from record high levels, for the last three months.

The broader small and midcaps are inching towards the bear market territory, a 20% slide from all-time highs.

Indian shares seen opening marginally higher

The Nifty and Sensex lost 2% in the last two sessions after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would slap reciprocal tariffs on several countries, a decision which could potentially hurt the world’s fifth-largest economy.

India, in its bid to avoid a trade war, is considering tariff cuts in at least a dozen sectors to boost U.S. exports in line with New Delhi’s domestic production plans, government officials said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the U.S. this week.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks set to open higher after 2-day market rout

Bullish sentiment prevails, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Climate financing increase exhorted: PM urges investors to tap green energy openings

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Oil prices retreat after report of US crude stockpile rise

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Read more stories