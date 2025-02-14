AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.76%)
BOP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.56%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.88%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.37%)
HUBC 131.45 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
OGDC 202.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-1.91%)
PACE 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.39%)
PAEL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-5.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
PPL 173.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.8%)
PRL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.91%)
PTC 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
SEARL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-9.82%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.22%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher; central bank sees inflation peak above target in Q2 next year

  • CSE All-Share index settled 2.16% higher at 16,936.69
Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2025 04:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by growth across segments, including materials and industrials.

The CSE All-Share index settled 2.16% higher at 16,936.69.

The index closed 1.2% higher for the week.

Sri Lanka’s headline inflation is expected to peak around 2 percentage points above the central bank’s target in the second quarter of 2026, the bank said in a monetary policy report.

“While headline inflation may edge above the target between late 2025 and mid-2026, projections indicate that this deviation will be short-lived,” the bank said in its report.

Broad-based gains lift Sri Lankan shares

UB Finance Company and R I L Property Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 14.3% and 13.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 139 million shares from 111.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.89 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($16.56 million) from 3.59 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 867 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.54 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher; central bank sees inflation peak above target in Q2 next year

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

India, US agree to resolve trade and tariff rows after Trump-Modi talks

Aurangzeb discusses Pakistan’s structural reforms with IFC chief

HBL, S&P Global launch Pakistan’s first manufacturing PMI

Gold adds to record rally, reaches Rs306,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

PPL executes agreements for Sui Gas Field operations

Hubco Green, PSO collaborate to setup EV charging infrastructure across Pakistan

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down plant for ‘approximately 6 days’

Read more stories