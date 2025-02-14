AIRLINK 190.67 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.4%)
Bangladesh says in talks with Musk for Starlink rollout

AFP Published 14 Feb, 2025 02:53pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh said on Friday it had asked tech billionaire Elon Musk to bring satellite internet service Starlink to the South Asian country, as its fragile interim government seeks US diplomatic support.

Musk has a highly visible White House role as President Donald Trump’s right-hand man, where his meetings with foreign leaders have raised questions over the blurring of his official roles and business interests.

The world’s richest man spoke on Thursday with Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, who is leading a caretaker administration in Bangladesh following a student-led revolution last year.

They discussed during a lengthy video call bringing Starlink, which provides internet access to remote locations by low Earth orbit satellites, to Bangladesh.

Starlink set to launch services in Pakistan by June

The pair emphasised that the service would create new opportunities for “Bangladesh’s enterprising youth, rural and vulnerable women, and remote communities”, a statement from Yunus’ media office said.

The statement added that Musk had said he was “looking forward” to visiting Bangladesh after Yunus extended him an invitation.

Musk has yet to discuss the meeting publicly, including on X, the social media platform he owns and on which he chronicles his day-to-day thoughts.

The call took place the same day Musk met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Washington at Trump’s invitation.

Modi’s government has seen deteriorating relations with Bangladesh since Yunus took office after last year’s uprising ousted autocratic ex-premier Sheikh Hasina.

India was Hasina’s most important benefactor and she remains in exile in New Delhi, despite Bangladesh’s demands she be extradited to face trial for the killing of hundreds of protesters during the revolt that toppled her.

