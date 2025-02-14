AIRLINK 189.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.52%)
BOP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.61%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
FCCL 38.42 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.67%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FLYNG 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.43%)
HUBC 130.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
MLCF 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.11%)
OGDC 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.35%)
PACE 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
PAEL 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.06%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
PPL 176.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.2%)
PRL 36.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.8%)
PTC 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
SEARL 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-6.59%)
SYM 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
WTL 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,392 Decreased By -162.3 (-0.46%)
KSE100 113,141 Increased By 577 (0.51%)
KSE30 35,256 Increased By 162 (0.46%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

TikTok returns to Apple, Google app stores

AFP Published 14 Feb, 2025 01:46pm

WASHINGTON: TikTok has returned to Apple and Google app stores nearly a month after a new security law forced its removal, AFP journalists confirmed on Thursday.

The Chinese-owned social media platform faces being banned in the United States over national security concerns about the data it gathers on users.

The popular video-sharing app briefly went dark late on January 18 and disappeared from app stores to the dismay of millions of users.

The service was restored when new US President Donald Trump began his second term and ordered a 75-day pause on enforcing the law, signed by his predecessor Joe Biden and passed overwhelmingly by Congress.

Trump says there is ‘great interest’ in TikTok

However, Apple and Google had not made TikTok available on their app stores until now.

The TikTok ban was passed due to concerns that the Chinese government could exploit the app to spy on Americans or covertly influence US public opinion through data collection and content manipulation.

It ordered the company to divest from its Chinese owner ByteDance or be banned.

Trump has suggested a joint venture between the United States and ByteDance, although he did not provide details about how this could be achieved.

“Essentially, with TikTok, I have the right to either sell it or close it,” Trump said soon after ordering the pause.

“We may have to get an approval from China too… but I’m sure they’ll approve it or that would be a hostile act” that could be reciprocated with tariffs, he said.

Companies that violate the law, which remains officially in effect, face penalties of up to $5,000 per user if the app is accessed.

Trump had attempted to ban TikTok in the United States over similar national security concerns during his first stint in office but said he now has “warm spot” for the app.

Originally launched in 2016 as Douyin for the Chinese market, the international version was named TikTok and released in 2017.

The platform has faced intense scrutiny from governments worldwide over concerns about data privacy and potential ties to the Chinese government.

TikTok Apple Google Google app

Comments

200 characters

TikTok returns to Apple, Google app stores

Trump says US has approved extradition of suspect in 2008 Mumbai attacks

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Askari Bank’s Zia Ijaz gets FPT clearance from State Bank

PM urges Turkish businessmen to invest in diverse fields

Oil to snap three-week losing streak amid US tariff delays

CJP Afridi administers oath to newly-appointed SC judges

Trade, economy, energy and defence: Zardari, Erdogan discuss cooperation

Hamas expected to name Israeli hostages it will free this weekend

Read more stories