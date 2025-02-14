AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
PM urges Turkish businessmen to invest in diverse fields

NNI Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has invited Turkish businessmen and investors to invest in diverse fields in Pakistan.

Addressing Pakistan-Turkiye Business Forum in Islamabad Thursday, the Prime Ministersaid both the countries had committed to achieve target of five billion dollars bilateral trade. He said Pakistan and Turkiye also signed various MoUs and agreements, but we have to now convert them from paper to action.

The Prime Minister said he is fully committed to support all efforts on B2B or G2G level to enhance business activities. He assured that the government of Pakistan will assist and facilitate the Turkish investors, businessmen and entrepreneurs to invest in Pakistan.

Coca-Cola içecek’s investments: Turkish team briefs Aurangzeb

Shehbaz Sharif further assured the Turkish investors and businessmen that Pakistan is their second home. He said Pakistan and Turkiye are brotherly countries and friends and our history of friendship goes to the era of pre-partition.

The Prime Minister expressed the resolve that together we will work harder to make Pakistan and Turkish friendship a fraternal bond like two souls one heart.

The Prime Minister said Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a great leader not only for Turkiye, but for entire Islamic world and we are very proud on his leadership.

He said the voice of President Erdogan is the voice of entire Muslim Ummah including for the oppressed people of Gaza, Palestine and Kashmir.

investments investors PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and Turkiye Turkish businessmen

