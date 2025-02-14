Palestinian people: Shehbaz, Erdogan voice unwavering solidarity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday voiced unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, reiterating Palestinians’ right to self-determination under a two-state solution.

“Both leaders also discussed recent developments in the Middle East during the course of which they expressed unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

He reiterated Pakistan’s call for a two-state solution with an independent and sovereign state of Palestine with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital, it added.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received this morning at the Prime Minister Office the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had arrived on an official visit the night before.

Upon arrival at the Prime Minister House, the Turkish President was welcomed warmly by the Prime Minister. He inspected the Guard of Honour, witnessed a fly past of PAF fighter jets, and planted a tree in the lawns of the Prime Minister’s House.

The statement comes In the wake of recent controversial remarks by the US President Donald Trump to resettle Gaza’s Palestinian residents and redevelop the enclave.

Under Trump’s scheme, Gaza’s about 2.2 million Palestinians would be resettled in Egypt, Jordan and other countries, and the United States would take control and ownership of the coastal territory, redeveloping it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also thanked President Erdogan for his strong, consistent and principled stance on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support to Turkiye on core issues of its national interest.

